WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

