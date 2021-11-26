Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $6.80 on Friday, reaching $229.33. 28,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,835. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.