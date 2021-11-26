Wings Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Wings has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $1,171.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00233511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.