Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,485,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 414,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 168,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $97.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

