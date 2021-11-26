World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.52. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,530 shares of company stock worth $2,943,850 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

