WOWswap (WOW) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $11.78 or 0.00021651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.18 or 0.07491499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,453.96 or 1.00079412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

