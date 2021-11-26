XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.58. The company has a market cap of £291.31 million and a PE ratio of 32.29. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

