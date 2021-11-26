XR Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.