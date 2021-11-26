XR Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 286.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 0.4% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

