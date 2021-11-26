XR Securities LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after buying an additional 231,353 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,543.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $209.53 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

