Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.73.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

