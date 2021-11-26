Yelp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 10,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 541% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,571 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,344 shares of company stock worth $520,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,017. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

