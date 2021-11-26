Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 239,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

