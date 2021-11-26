Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,901. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $254.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.