Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $537,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $1,841,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 10.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 453,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

