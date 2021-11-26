Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.12. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

