Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

NASDAQ YY traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,819. JOYY has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 122.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after purchasing an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

