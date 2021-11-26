Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.88 million, a PE ratio of 133.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

