Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.40. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.29. 201,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,785. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.