Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report sales of $33.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.45 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

