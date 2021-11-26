Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $788.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.74.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,258. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. Zillow Group has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $212.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

