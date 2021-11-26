Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report sales of $12.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.59 million. Cellectis reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CLLS stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

