Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.47. Chart Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

