Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. 56,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

