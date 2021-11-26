Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

