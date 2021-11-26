Zacks: Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humacyte.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

HUMA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,464. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

