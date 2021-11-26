Zacks: Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,483,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 398,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 453,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,053. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

