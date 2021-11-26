Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $1,431,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,627,000 after buying an additional 116,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP traded down $9.12 on Friday, reaching $115.97. 7,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

