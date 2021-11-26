Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,164. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 668,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 636,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

