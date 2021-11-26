Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.87 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. UMB Financial posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $891,483. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, reaching $102.03. 137,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,326. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $109.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

