Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report sales of $36.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year sales of $125.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

VTEX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 4,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28. Vtex has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,533,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

