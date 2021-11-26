Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $18.01. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,090. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.