Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.11). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($6.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

