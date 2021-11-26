Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 333,178 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.29. 5,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,680. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.64 and its 200-day moving average is $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $292.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

