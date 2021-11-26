Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. GoPro posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,383. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in GoPro by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GoPro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

