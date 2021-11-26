Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report sales of $135.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.65 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 721,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,430. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

