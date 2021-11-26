Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) to Sell

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lottery.com is a technology company. It engages mobile and online platforms which enable players and commercial partners located principally in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery.com, formerly known as Trident Acquisitions Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lottery.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRY opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Lottery.com has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lottery.com by 14,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lottery.com (LTRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.