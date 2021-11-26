Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of SRC opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

