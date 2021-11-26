Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

