Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Pharmacare (APNHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.