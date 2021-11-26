Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) to Sell

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

ATCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $369.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,486 shares of company stock worth $249,070. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

