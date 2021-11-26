Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.83.

PRI stock opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

