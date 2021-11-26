Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.32. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

