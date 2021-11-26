Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.