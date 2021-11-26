Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) to “Buy”

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EVAX opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

