Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) to “Buy”

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

TRVI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

