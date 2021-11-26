Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $759,900.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $759,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.53 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

