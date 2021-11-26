Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $759,900.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $759,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.53 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
