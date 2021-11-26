Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 4,271.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

ZD stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

