ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 378 1269 1297 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.42% 4.60% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -1.76 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 21.59

ZIVO Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience rivals beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

