ZKSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.28 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $119.64 million and $16.28 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00074496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.70 or 0.07437978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,245.45 or 1.00001716 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

